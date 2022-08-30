Forth Valley Sensory Centre group take to the water
Members of Camelon-based Forth Valley Sensory Centre (FVSC) crossed the bridge to the Kingdom of Fife for a bit of paddle boarding.
Eleven members of the Redbrae Road facility’s Talk and Sign group, which aims combat isolation and to bring deaf and hard of hearing people together, made a big splash in Kinghorn recently as they gave paddle boarding a go.
Linsey Stocks, FVSC’s group co-ordinator, said: “Our paddle boarding trip went brilliantly and everyone who took part thoroughly enjoyed themselves. It was the first time trying the activity for the majority of our Talk and Sign members, and everyone said they loved it and would be keen to go again.
“Being deaf or hard of hearing has the potential to be isolating, so our group is designed to bring people together to take part in fun activities, using British Sign Language.“At FVSC we try to cover lots of topics and activities with our groups, so there is hopefully something for all of our centre users to take part in or get involved in.”
The Talk and Sign Group is made up of a mix of ages and allows people with hearing impairments to try new things and make friends.
It meets on the third Monday of each month and events are organised by Linsey and volunteer Laura Stewart.
Members have previously visited the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Police College, as well as an Escape Room.
Members have also attended a variety of theatre productions and taken part in walks, crafting and weaving classes.