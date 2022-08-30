Virtual reality film making fun at Falkirk Wheel
Youngsters aged 12 to 16 still have a chance to take part in a free virtual reality 360 degree film-making workshop which takes place at the Falkirk Wheel next month.
Tuesday, 30th August 2022
The event, organised by Camelon Arts, takes place from 10am to 3.30pm on Saturday, September 10 and aims to allow young people to create a virtual reality film exploring climate change at the world famous Falkirk landmark.
Camelon Arts is part of the National Lottery Community Fund’s Our Place programme.
