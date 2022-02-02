Falkirk police clock young motorist doing 117mph

The speeding incident happened at lunchtime on Monday on a stretch of the northbound M9 between junction 9 and junction 10 near the Craigforth Roundabout.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Forth Valley road policing officers stopped a 20-year-old male driver after recording his vehicle doing 117mph on the M9 between J9 and J10.

“The max speed for a car on a UK Motorway, unless otherwise stated, is 70mph. The driver is being reported to the procurator fiscal.”

The young motorist was reported to the Procurator Fiscal after being clocked at 117mph on the M9

After stopping a number of vehicles travelling at high speeds recently police have issued some advice for motorists.

“Our recent posts of speeders have generated quite a lot of debate on what folk think the speed limit ‘should’ be for a given road, how the stopping distances are outdated and how the laws haven’t caught up with modern car safety technology.

"So how fast is too fast? What speed would you feel comfortable losing control of your modern car at? What speed would you feel comfortable with someone hitting you at with your kids in the back?

“Modern braking technology isn’t going to do much to help when Bambi jumps out from nowhere. Especially not at 117mph. It doesn’t matter what your opinion is, the speed limits are there for a reason – to protect you and others.

"You might be a brilliant driver but there are always ‘hidden’ hazards on a road. Monday lunchtime officers from Forth Valley road policing stopped a 20-year-old male driver, after recording his vehicle travelling at 117mph on the northbound M9 Motorway. Hopefully we can all agree there was no excuse for this.

“Regardless of your opinion the maximum speed for a vehicle of this class on a UK Motorway, unless otherwise stated, is 70mph. The driver is now subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

"Luckily for him, and other road users, he was stopped before he hit anyone and it was the same day he could apply for a free bus pass. If you know a young person or anyone else who thinks driving like this is acceptable have a word with them.”

