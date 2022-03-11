Forth Valley Nurses Choir showing their support for Ukraine

Last night Forth Valley Nurses Choir performed in front of the Larbert hospital to voice their appreciation for all that they are doing in difficult circumstances.

They performed the Ukraine national anthem, as well as a number of other songs including You Raise Me Up.

Rita Ciccu Moore, NHS Forth Valley’s former Deputy Nurse Director and founder of the nurses choir, spoke for all her colleagues when she said they were offering support, thoughts and prayers to the people of Ukraine and in particular healthcare workers.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forth Valley Nurses Choir singing the Ukrainian National Anthem offering support, thoughts and prayers to the people of Ukraine. Pics: Michael Gillen

In a message, she said: “We feel for you and we are here with you. Be strong.”

The choir which has performed in a wide range of venues across Scotland, including the Scottish Parliament and the RCN Congress in Glasgow. It has also raised over £10,000 for a range of charities and good causes including the annual BBC’s Children in Need appeal.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Forth Valley Nurses Choir singing on Thursday evening outside FVRH

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.