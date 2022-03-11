Forth Valley Nurses Choir showing their support for Ukraine
Health workers across Forth Valley are showing support for colleagues working in Ukraine.
Last night Forth Valley Nurses Choir performed in front of the Larbert hospital to voice their appreciation for all that they are doing in difficult circumstances.
They performed the Ukraine national anthem, as well as a number of other songs including You Raise Me Up.
Rita Ciccu Moore, NHS Forth Valley’s former Deputy Nurse Director and founder of the nurses choir, spoke for all her colleagues when she said they were offering support, thoughts and prayers to the people of Ukraine and in particular healthcare workers.
In a message, she said: “We feel for you and we are here with you. Be strong.”
The choir which has performed in a wide range of venues across Scotland, including the Scottish Parliament and the RCN Congress in Glasgow. It has also raised over £10,000 for a range of charities and good causes including the annual BBC’s Children in Need appeal.