Forth Valley College students unveil new logo for historic Wallace Monument

Stirling’s famous landmark has been given a new logo by Jakub Jan Bieganski (20) from Falkirk, and Jamie Megan Noon (19), from Menstrie.

They are both in their second year of a visual communication HND.

They were asked to design a logo that would capture both the rich history and modern appeal of the monument.

They came up with a dynamic representation of the National Wallace Monument’s silhouette and surroundings, which connect to the wider Stirling Council destination brand – Stirling Alive With Scotland.

A shield from the era of Wallace’s frames a contemporary representation of the Monument’s iconic crown, with the River Forth winding through the landscape behind. Wallace’s iconic sword completes the design.

Jakub said: “My personal inspiration for the logo was the landscape which can be seen from the top of the monument.

“The thing that caught my attention the most as a visitor was the river so I have tried to personalise it by using that memory. We also wanted to translate the history of Stirling visually, and we did this by putting the whole design in the frame of a shield.”

On a recent visit to the monument, the students saw how their designs have been applied to signage, leaflets, staff uniforms and an array of gift shop items, including glassware, water bottles and handmade chocolates.

The new logo will also represent the monument to visitors across the globe.

Councillor Margaret Brisley, convenor of Stirling Council’s finance and economy committee, said: “Jakub and Jamie have delivered an outstanding new logo that truly captures the essence of the scenery, history and entertainment which the National Wallace Monument offers to all visitors.”

“They were given the freedom to express themselves and the standard and professionalism of their work has delivered a logo which we are proud to display around Stirling and beyond.

Dr Ken Thomson, college principal, said: “This experience of working on such a high profile live brief will without doubt serve them well as they complete their course and take the next step in their careers.”

