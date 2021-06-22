Falkirk push for funding for new Westfield Bridge over busy roads around Helix Park

But several councillors - from across the political spectrum - were concerned that the highest priority was not being given to work to upgrade the Avon Gorge, which has been promised for years.

Council officers said that application for cash had to be made in a very short timescale and the Westfield Bridge was the project that was 'shovel-ready'.

They did pledge, however, to work with West Lothian Council on a joint funding bid that will be made next year.

Westfield Crossing

The three funds being made available to local councils include a pot of £800 million for 'levelling up' projects in Scotland over the next four years.

This money has to be invested in local infrastructure projects, with grants of up to £20 million - and £50 million in exceptional circumstances.

Funding has been targeted to areas of highest economic need and Falkirk is in the highest priority category.

But with just five weeks to complete the application, officers said the Westfield Bridge was the only one that was ready.

Most of the money for the bridge will come from the TIF (Tax Incremental Finance) scheme, which allows the council to borrow money for infrastructure projects that will generate income from non-domestic rates.

But there was a shortfall in the amount the council could borrow, so officers hope this cash will plug the gap.

The leader of Falkirk Council, Cecil Meiklejohn, said the funding would help to make up for the disappointing grant of £40 million from the UK government for the area's Growth Deal.

She said: "It may not be everybody's first choice, but this project is the one that's shovel-ready.

"It will help our commitment to active travel and will free up traffic congestion at four points as well as stimulating our economy and creating jobs."

Labour Group leader Robert Bissett said he wanted to see the Avon Gorge upgrade become a priority but he understood that it would need to be done with West Lothian Council.

Other councillors - including the SNPs Paul Garner and Conservative leader James Kerr - also said they were impatient to see the Avon Gorge project start, but noted that they would like to see the spend distributed more evenly throughout the district.

Conservative councillor for Bo'ness Lynn Munro said it was wrong to be spending 'levelling up' money on this project.

She said: "Levelling up is about forgotten on neglected communities - not areas where you have the Helix, the Stadium, the new college and lots of industrial units.

"We are looking at the closure of the Bo'ness Road and only have a two-way motorway junction with traffic going west to access the motorway at junction 5.

"We have had not new industrial units in many years.

"Businesses cannot start up in Bo'ness easily because of a lack of premises, which means young people have to travel miles to find a job.

"Surely this is what levelling up is intended to help with?"

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.