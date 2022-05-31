Food bank trailers destroyed in Bonnybridge blaze

Two trailers, which belonged to the independent Roots HHFS Food Bank – a registered charity which helps people in the Bonnybridge, Banknock and Denny area – were stored in a yard near the canal side in Bonnybridge used by local dog walking business Muttley Crew.

Sadly a fire broke out at the yard just after 9pm on Monday, May 30, destroying both trailers.

A Roots HHFS Food Bank spokesperson said: “Sadly our Roots food bank team were called out tonight after being alerted to a fire in The Muttley Crew's yard on the canal bank, Bonnybridge.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel were called out to the blaze in Bonnybridge on Monday night

“We had kindly been allowed to store our Christmas trailer there and a second trailer we were in the process of building. Unfortunately our much loved trailer – which we took around the Banknock, Bonnybridge and Denny communities last year for free – is looking beyond repair as well as Santa's throne and our second trailer is now no more.

"This will affect so many in the communities our food bank serves this will affect. However, the worst thing we witnessed as a team tonight was a broken woman- Muttley Crew’s Elaine Johnston, who is well known in the community, is distraught at the amount of damage to her property.

"Her livelihood has now gone. Let’s help restore her faith in humanity and help as a community.”