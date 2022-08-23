Forth Valley College staff crush their three campus cycle challenge

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaving FVC’s Falkirk campus at 10am on Wednesday, August 17, participants took on a full circular route of 40 miles, stopping off at Alloa and Stirling campuses before returning to Falkirk at 3.30pm.

The epic journey was organised and led by FVC active travel officer Craig Coull and included representatives from FVC’s partner organisations Falkirk Council and Paths For All, with support on the day from Recyke-a-bike.

Craig said: "We were delighted to hold this event to promote active travel and encourage more people to consider using their bike to commute or for regular short

The participants gather at FVC's Falkirk campus

journeys. This event has been something I have wanted to deliver since starting my active travel officer role at the start of the year, so to finally have it go ahead is really exciting.

"The support of the college and our brilliant partners has been vital to allow the event to come together.”

In total, there were 12 participants who joined the ride with an array of bikes, including a penny-farthing.

All participants received a free water bottle, draw string bag and t-shirt, with the college’s hospitality team provided traybakes, fruit and drinks to keep the riders

fuelled throughout the event.

During the cycle a support vehicle was available at various points along the route carrying food, water and essential bike repair equipment. The ride was also

completed at a speed to keep everyone together, so no rider was left behind and the ride leaders were able to provide essential mechanical support and puncture repair if necessary along the way.

Paths For All, which provided the funding through their Smart Choices, Smarter Places to fund Craig’s active travel officer post, aims to support people in Scotland to be