Review: Daymaker concert a rocking tribute to Denny drummer

This show truly had something for everyone.

Punk, folk, rock, pop, indi and drama.

The sold out Daymaker music event, a tribute to local drumming legend Ian “Santa” Wallace, was performed to a capacity crowd with six bands all rocking the audience in very different ways.

Bladdered perform at the Daymaker concert

The event began in style with a riotous set from local punk legends Bladdered dressed as characters Jack, Victor and Isa from Still Game.

Next up was rock band Tequila Mockingbird delivering classics from Hendrix and Pink Floyd, before we were served an ingenious accordion and guitar set of rock and

folk from the Box of Bananas.

Then came the much talked about, up and coming indie rock band Danko and local rockers Blackout before the finale of the night which was a brilliant and provocative

Beldon Haigh perform at the Daybreaker concert

rock and pop set from Beldon Haigh with an excellent nine-piece band and stage show featuring incredible masks of Putin, Trump and Kim Jon-un.

The emotional highlight of the event was the performance of the charity single Lovin it Hatin it by Beldon Haigh and Jock the Box with the stage packed with the choir of family and friends who performed on the charity single.

There was a fitting encore of With A Little Help From My Friends in recognition of the huge team effort put into organising this wonderful show.

A great night for local music – superbly MC’d by David Waugh – which raised more than £3000 for Maggies Forth Valley.

Tequila Mockingbird perform at the Daybreaker concert

Jock the Box performs at the Daybreaker concert