Forth Valley College offers new support to students in financial crisis

Forth Valley College has linked up with a local charity to help students who hit unexpected financial problems.

By Darren Gibb
Friday, 8th October 2021, 4:19 pm

The new partnership agreement is with Forthgiving which will help its Student Support team to provide additional support for people experiencing short-term finance problems.

The overall aim is to ensure students are not missing out on their studies as a result of small unexpected costs that can crop up - for example travel, bills, or food.

Forthgiving’s Nick Cooke with FVC staff, Pauline Barnaby (left), Lesley O’Neill (back right), and Lynne Frail (centre right) and Angela Smith.

Pauline Barnaby, development and fundraising manager at the college, said: “We are delighted to have formed a close partnership with Forthgiving which has been helping people in need for more than two centuries.

"The funding pot it has made available to our students will help reduce worry and stress caused by unexpected outgoings.

"This will enable students to concentrate on their studies and enjoy their experience at the college.

"We hope this is the start of an ongoing partnership with Forthgiving.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.forthgiving.org.uk/.

