Camelon shoplifter appears to have turned over a new leaf

Michelle Verhees (34) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a string of thefts, including food from Spar, Main Street Camelon on November 1, 2019 and a nail bar, gift sets and candles from Home Bargains, Redbrae Road, Camelon on November 8, 2019.

She also admitted stealing items from Camelon Spar on September 9, 2018 and obtaining cash and items by fraud – using someone else’s bank card – in Camelon Newsagents, Main Street, Camelon onf November 13, 2018.

Verhees stole items from Spar in Camelon Main Street

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “She’s not been offending and that’s good news for the people of Camelon in general.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Verhees, 46 Mansionhouse Road, Camelon for six months to March 31, 2022 and for a progress report on he community payback order, allowing the order to continue despite the breaches.

