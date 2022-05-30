Forth Valley College course helps students sharpen their butchery skills

Based at Forth Valley College’s Stirling Campus – but in close partnership with Scotbeef at Bridge of Allan – the Introduction to Butchery Skills course is free through

the Jobcentre as a back to work scheme for the unemployed.

There are currently five students enrolled on the course which is half way through, but there are eight spaces available for the next course due to start on Wednesday, June 6 run until Friday, July 1.

The butchery skills students get to experience some hands on training

Students will learn basic knife skills leading into boning, seam cutting and breaking carcasses into primal cuts. Through the course they will also learn knife safety, knife

sharpening, PPE requirements, gain work experience through a local workplace, and earn a REHIS elementary food hygiene qualification.

It is understood a shortage of butchers in abattoirs and shops in the UK at the moment has prompted the creation of this introduction to butchery course.

Organisers hope it could lead onto further training in the industry through an apprenticeship scheme for the candidates.

Lecturer Chris Wright, said: “The students will benefit from this course by introducing them to the industry to see if it something they could grow a passion for. This course will give the students lots of transferable skills even if they don’t decide to stay in the industry.

"Hopefully this course will give a boost to the butchery industry in the local area, with the students who complete the course having more knowledge before they