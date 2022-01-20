Forth Valley centre marks Family Mediation Week

Forth Valley’s Family Mediation Central is using Family Mediation Week to give people more information about its services.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 8:13 am
Updated Thursday, 20th January 2022, 8:13 am

Running until Friday, January 21, Family Mediation Week is an opportunity for everybody to learn more about Family Mediation – a process in which an independent, professionally-trained mediator helps people work out arrangements following separation, helping ex-partners agree what works for them, reducing the stress, delay and cost that the court process can bring.

Visit the Family Mediation Central website for more information.

Family Mediation is there to help when marriages and relationships break down

