Forth Valley centre marks Family Mediation Week
Forth Valley’s Family Mediation Central is using Family Mediation Week to give people more information about its services.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 8:13 am
Updated
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 8:13 am
Running until Friday, January 21, Family Mediation Week is an opportunity for everybody to learn more about Family Mediation – a process in which an independent, professionally-trained mediator helps people work out arrangements following separation, helping ex-partners agree what works for them, reducing the stress, delay and cost that the court process can bring.
Visit the Family Mediation Central website for more information.