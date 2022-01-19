Wide variety of vacancies available for young Falkirk job seeksers

A Deparment of Work and Pensions spokesperson said: “The Kickstart Scheme is creating vital jobs to help young people get on track and we’re providing

local support to employers of all sizes, in both rural and urban areas, to help them apply and recruit.

"More than 40,000 young people have already started Kickstart jobs. We’re also working with UK hospitality to better promote jobs in the sector via our network of job centres.

“In the Falkirk area we still have over 74 fabulous Kickstart vacancies available for customers aged 18 to 24. These vacancies are in a variety of sectors with employers including Swanton Care, Malcolm Allan, Falkirk Council, Cawley Hotels, Falkirk Football Community Foundation, Apex vets, Link Group, Finnegans and Haven.

"There are also some other great vacancies in property services, hospitality and care. We also have wide variety of vacancies across the Forth Valley and nearby city Edinburgh so customers should contact their work coach as soon as possible for more information and to be referred.”

Situated in the heart of the town centre – beside the Callendar Square Shopping Centre – the new facility, located in the former BHS store, is already giving job seekers more access to support and the latest opportunities and helping Universal Credit customers prepare for employment, move into employment and increase their earning.

The new job centre, which has 54 work coaches, has already had great feedback from customers, who have comment on its size and how accessible it is in the town centre.

Gary Lazarowics is one of those new work coaches based at Falkirk Callendar Square Jobcentre Plus.

Gary said: “I enjoy my work coach role in many ways, but the best part is the satisfaction of helping those in need, especially some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

"Job centres are a valuable community resource and I get a great a deal of satisfaction being part of a team that prides itself on helping people to help themselves into a better life.

"This new job centre will enable us to provide support to more people when they need it.”

