Former Grangemouth shopkeeper receives double honour after his death

Ghulam Farid died last year after battling chronic kidney disease, the condition which led him to retire from his long standing role as shopkeeper at Grangemouth’s Bowhouse Newsagents in 2020.

He then contracted COVID-19 and sadly died on December 9.

Earlier this month Mr Farid’s family attended a ceremony at Callendar House where his eldest daughter Nadia accepted the British Empire Medal on behalf of Mr Farid’s wife Shagufta Shamim, who was unable to attend the event, and eldest son Zain accepted the honour on behalf of his late father.

Ghulam Farid's family receive his British Empire Medal from Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk Alan Simpson

Zain said: “It was a bittersweet moment for our family but what a legacy my dad has left behind.”

Mr Farid and his wife, who ran the Bowhouse Square shop for over 20 years, earned themselves British Empire Medals in the Queen’s Birthday Honours – with help from sons Zain and Mohammed – for their selfless work and commitment to their customers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Farid was then honoured last week when he, his wife and Bowhouse Newsagents earned the Muslim in the Community Award at this year’s prestigious British Muslim Awards down in Manchester.

Mr Farid, who leaves his wife, two sons, two daughters and two grandchildren, helped serve the Grangemouth community through good times and bad for two decades and helped a number of charities and organisations over the years.

He and his family assisted local churches by transporting large items for events like car boot sales and the Bowhouse Newagents has sponsored local primary schools.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic they helped local NHS Staff and care homes by supplying PPE equipment and essential food items. Care packages were also delivered within the community to help the elderly and vulnerable during the most difficult days.

Although he never let it slow him down until the middle of 2020, Mr Farid had chronic kidney disease and was on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. He had to receive dialysis three times a week.

