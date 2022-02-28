Plans lodged to build over 200 houses in Bo'ness

Miller Homes lodged the application on February 22 to construct 215 houses, associated infrastructure, landscaping and engineering works on land to the south of 1 Hillside, Grove, Grahamsdyke Road, Bo’ness.

Back in 2012 MacTaggart and Mickel Homes Ltd lodged an application with the local authority for a mixed use development comprising residential, business, hotel, leisure facilities and ancillary works at the same location.

Miller Homes is looking for permission to build over 200 homes in the Bo'ness area

