Plans lodged to build over 200 houses in Bo'ness

Falkirk Council planners are deciding whether or not to give a construction firm the go ahead to build over 200 houses in the Bo’ness area.

By James Trimble
Monday, 28th February 2022, 3:24 pm
Updated Monday, 28th February 2022, 3:24 pm

Miller Homes lodged the application on February 22 to construct 215 houses, associated infrastructure, landscaping and engineering works on land to the south of 1 Hillside, Grove, Grahamsdyke Road, Bo’ness.

Back in 2012 MacTaggart and Mickel Homes Ltd lodged an application with the local authority for a mixed use development comprising residential, business, hotel, leisure facilities and ancillary works at the same location.

