Former Camelon garage now Ukrainian donation site

Lina Piotrowska, on behalf of Facebook Szkocja Pomaga Ukraine, has organised a drop off location in the former MOT Garage, in 8 Union Road, Camelon – at the rear of LUX Dental Care.

People are able to drop essential items off between 6pm and 8pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from noon to 2pm on Sundays.

The items will then be sorted and transported to Edinburgh or Perth, where they will be taken by road via Poland into Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donations like these will be collected then shipped out to Ukraine

Items required include first aid/medical supplies like plasters, bandages, pads, dressings, antibacterial wipes and solutions, as well as pillar candles. torches, toothpaste and toothbrushes, dry food, tinned food, nappies, baby food and sleeping bags.

Donations of clothing are not required, but any parcel tape or shrink wrap to pack items in would be appreciated.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.