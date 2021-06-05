Football fans in Falkirk spectate at game for first time since since lockdown started

Football fans in Forth Valley were finally able to attend their first game in over one year today.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 5:20 pm

The long wait finally ended when the gates opened for the junior game between Dunipace and Sauchie.

Read More

Read More
In Pictures: Princess Anne visits Strathcarron Hospice to mark its 40th annivers...
Fans back at a football game in Falkirk for the first time since March 2020 (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk’s move to Level-1 restrictions meant up to 250 fans could be allowed pitch side for the very first time since March 2020 when the pandemic impacted.

Some restrictions still applied - fans had to register their attendance and pay their donated entry fee contactless.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V