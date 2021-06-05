The long wait finally ended when the gates opened for the junior game between Dunipace and Sauchie.

Fans back at a football game in Falkirk for the first time since March 2020 (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk’s move to Level-1 restrictions meant up to 250 fans could be allowed pitch side for the very first time since March 2020 when the pandemic impacted.

Some restrictions still applied - fans had to register their attendance and pay their donated entry fee contactless.

