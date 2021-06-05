Football fans in Falkirk spectate at game for first time since since lockdown started
Football fans in Forth Valley were finally able to attend their first game in over one year today.
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 5:20 pm
The long wait finally ended when the gates opened for the junior game between Dunipace and Sauchie.
Falkirk’s move to Level-1 restrictions meant up to 250 fans could be allowed pitch side for the very first time since March 2020 when the pandemic impacted.
Some restrictions still applied - fans had to register their attendance and pay their donated entry fee contactless.