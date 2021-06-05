Picture Michael Gillen

In Pictures: Princess Anne visits Strathcarron Hospice to mark its 40th anniversary

Strathcarron Hospice welcomed The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, yesterday.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 4:25 pm

She met staff and patients, and cut a cake to mark the 40th anniversary of the Fankerton facility’s opening.

And she was given the warmest of welcomes as of gallery of images reveals.

1. Princess Anne visits Strathcarron Hospice

A salute from Alan Simpson OBE, Lord-Lieutenant Stirling and Falkirk as Princess Anne departs by helicopter (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Princess Anne visits Strathcarron Hospice

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Princess Anne visits Strathcarron Hospice

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Princess Anne visits Strathcarron Hospice

A gift for The Princess Royal (Pic: Michael Gillen).

Photo: Michael Gillen

