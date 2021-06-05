In Pictures: Princess Anne visits Strathcarron Hospice to mark its 40th anniversary
Strathcarron Hospice welcomed The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, yesterday.
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 4:25 pm
She met staff and patients, and cut a cake to mark the 40th anniversary of the Fankerton facility’s opening.
And she was given the warmest of welcomes as of gallery of images reveals.
https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/health/princess-royal-helps-strathcarron-hospice-celebrate-40th-anniversary-3262117
Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.
Page 1 of 2