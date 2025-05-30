Food provision charity hopes Falkirk families have hunger to help their cause

As Volunteers’ Week approaches food provision charity Mary's Meals hopes to recruit compassionate individuals – groups of friends or families – who want to help change the lives of children living in some of the world’s poorest communities.

Mary’s Meals started in a tin shed in the Scottish Highland village of Dalmally in 2002, after Founder Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow met a 14-year-old boy called Edward, in Malawi.

Edward was the eldest of six children, all sitting with their mother who was dying of AIDS.

Magnus asked him what he hoped for in life and Edward replied: "I would like to have enough food to eat and to be able to go to school one day."

Mary's Meals provides food to those who need it most all over the world (Picture: Submitted)

This interaction sparked the foundation of Mary’s Meals and today the charity provides nutritious school meals to more than 2.6 million children every day across 16 countries, including Malawi, Haiti, India, and Syria.

The promise of a good meal attracts these hungry children into the classroom, giving them the energy to learn and hope for a brighter future.

This Volunteers’ Week – which runs from Monday, June 2 to Sunday, June 8 – Mary’s Meals is celebrating the incredible impact of its volunteers and inviting more people to join its family.

Jane Wright, Mary’s Meals supporter engagement officer, said: “We are so thankful to inspirational volunteers across the UK who are the beating heart of Mary’s Meals.

"Every little act of love you give as a volunteer helps us reach more hungry children. Become a Hope Giver today and help Mary’s Meals feed the future, one meal at a time.”

Visit the website for more information.

