Floodlights on the way for Grangemouth park's bike track

Zetland Park Regeneration Project has confirmed it has received funding which will allow it to install much need floodlighting at the park’s popular pump track.

A spokesperson for Zetland Park Regeneration Project said: “We are delighted to announce that, thanks to funding from Scotland Loves Local (Scotland's Towns), we will be looking to install floodlighting at our pump track early in the summer.

Zetland Park's pump track will have floodlighting installed this summer

“Floodlighting will be a massive benefit to the usability of track during the winter months.”

Part of the ambitious regeneration project, which seeks to not only preserve and promote the history of the park, but also to create exciting new features like the play area and, of course, the pump track which has proved to be a big hit with cyclists of all ages and abilities.

