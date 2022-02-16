'Final push' to fill Falkirk job vacancies

The Kickstart scheme is open to anyone aged 16 to 24 who is claiming Universal Credit and offers a six-month job opportunity with a local employer, who receives funding from the UK Government, and can give young people valuable work experience or even lead to a permanent job.

A DWP spokesperson said: “There will be a final push to fill remaining Kickstart vacancies over the next two weeks to get as many of our youth Cchort into these opportunities as possible before the closing deadline.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new job centre is open for Kickstart customers and other job seekers in Falkirk town centre

“Falkirk Jobcentre employer advisers have created a fantastic relationship collaborating with local agencies to fill local vacancies for our customer base. We are also working closely with First Bus to recruit for a variety of local vacancies they currently have and they will be attending a job event being held at the new Falkirk town centre jobcentre launch.

“We are also working alongside local care companies recruiting for care and support workers in the local area as this sector was badly hit over the period of the pandemic.

"A huge campaign is underway to fill vacancies at Bakkavor in Bo’ness with interviews being held in Jobcentre premises. The Jobcentres will have at least one employer in each day to interview candidates for positions they have.

"These employers will be from all sectors and customers should speak to their work coach to see what employers will be visiting the sites.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.