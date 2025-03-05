Fearne and her pals cannot wait for Grangemouth Children's Day 2025

The queen and royal retinue for this year’s Grangemouth Children’s Day have been picked and the youngsters are counting the days until the big event in Zetland Park.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fearne White has been elected queen for this year’s big day, which takes place on Saturday, June 21, and she will be joined by her pals from Bowhouse Primary School who have been chosen to fill roles in the royal retinue.

Last year crowds lined the streets and flocked to the town’s historic Zetland Park to see Moray Primary School Lucie Niven crowned as Grangemouth Children’s Day Queen 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spotlight was firmly on young Lucie who was crowned by Samantha Merrilees, founder of the Scott Martin Foundation, after the traditional parade down Kingseat Avenue and Abbots Road.

Bowhouse Primary School pupil Fearne White will soon be crowned queen of Grangemouth Children's Day 2025 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

This year it is the turn of Steven Mathew, chairman of Grangemouth Children’s Day committee, to do the honours and crown Fearne in Zetland Park.

Steven has been a member of the committee for over 30 years, following the footsteps of his granddad William and dad Ian.

The committee and organisers hold fund raising events throughout the year to support Grangemouth Children’s Day and ensure it contains to be celebrated in the town.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Grangemouth Children's day queen to be Fearne White joins her Bowhouse Primary School friends who make up this year's royal retinue (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The royal retinue for Grangemouth Children’s Day 2025:

Fearne White (Queen Elect)

Eviee Milne and Sophie Fish (Maids of Honour)

Mason McKeever (Herald)

Sonny Shanks (Courtier)

Kali Clark, Jessica Fleming, Lois Marshall, Jamie Mulgrew, Kaia Murray, Mila Ramzan, Rayah Tymon and Dee Vuki (Ladies in Waiting)

Teddy Cole and Lucas Reid (Page Boys)

Sophie Learmonth (Flower Girl)