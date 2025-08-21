Family friendly, colourful, music fun as Grangemouth park set to host Colour Pop Festival

A weekend of music, colour and fun is set to take place in a Grangemouth park next month.

Zetland Park will play host to the Colour Pop Festival on Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7.

The event, organised by Bounce in the Park, promises to be a great family day out with plenty to keep everyone entertained.

Over the course of the two days there will be live music from acts including tributes to Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter.

There will also be a live set by Zander Nation both days.

Visitors are advised to dress in white for the ultimate colour experience with the colour bomb powder during each act.

There will also be an inflatable zone, stunt bike show, fun fair, food trucks, market stalls and well known characters including the mega Transformers.

The event runs from noon until 7pm both days.

Those attending should note that fairground rides, inflatables and food trucks all cost extra in addition to the ticket price.

Saturday’s line up includes an appearance from Frozen’s Anna and Elsa; as well as Wicked’s Elphaba and Galinda and the Addams Family’s Wednesday and Enid, who will be there both days.

Zander Nation is due to take to the stage between 2pm and 3pm each day.

Tributes to Katy Perry and Olivia Rodrigo will play on the Saturday, while Sunday will feature tributes to Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift.

For more information, including ticket details and timings for the day, visit the ColourPop Festival Facebook page or https://www.skiddle.com/e/41262734