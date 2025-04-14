Families flock to Grangemouth park for another Easter extravaganza
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event will once again take place on Easter weekend in the popular Grangemouth public park – running from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday, April 20.
This year’s sponsors are Forth Ports and Bowhouse Community Association and literally hundreds of chocolate eggs are up for grabs to youngsters who head along to the park and follow the historical themed clues.
Organisers Friends of Inchyra Park will once again be joined by talented thespians from Young Portonian Theatre Company, as well as members of Project Theatre, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland and there will be a small traders fair and inflatables to bounce around one.
The nearby Kersiebank Community Centre Cafe will be open on the day, putting on games and activities and offering refreshments throughout the event.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.