Families flock to Grangemouth park for another Easter extravaganza

Organisers of this year’s Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt have 1000 egg-shaped chocolate treats to give away to youngsters who take on the challenge.

The event will once again take place on Easter weekend in the popular Grangemouth public park – running from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday, April 20.

This year’s sponsors are Forth Ports and Bowhouse Community Association and literally hundreds of chocolate eggs are up for grabs to youngsters who head along to the park and follow the historical themed clues.

Organisers Friends of Inchyra Park will once again be joined by talented thespians from Young Portonian Theatre Company, as well as members of Project Theatre, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland and there will be a small traders fair and inflatables to bounce around one.

Last year's Easter Egg Hunt was certainly a colourful affair in Inchyra Park and there's even more seasonal fun to be had in 2025 (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

The nearby Kersiebank Community Centre Cafe will be open on the day, putting on games and activities and offering refreshments throughout the event.

