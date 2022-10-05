News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Falkirk's Wine Library hosts Stand Up To Cancer fundraiser

People will be enjoying a cuppa in support of a vital health charity.

By Jill Buchanan
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 12:00 pm - 1 min read

The Wine Library in Falkirk town centre is hosting the fundraiser on Saturday, October 22 for Stand Up To Cancer, working alongside the nearby Cancer Research UK shop.

Although the afternoon tea is already sold out, raffle tickets are still available at the bar.

Read More

Read More
Falkirk's firework display returns to Callendar Park
Pictured: Louise Young, events coordinator Wine Library; Angela Brown, owner Wine Library and David Cumming, manager CRUK Falkirk. Pic: Michael Gillen

Most Popular

Louise Young, The Wine Library’s event coordinator, said: “Every ticket from the afternoon tea includes a £10 donation. Although the teas are all fully booked, people can still donate by buying a raffle ticket with lots of great prizes including from McMasters, West £nd Gallery, Gambero Rosso and Purist Gin. A customer has even donated a helicopter tour as a prize.”

Stand Up To Cancer is the fundraising campaign that brings the UK together to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research and is organised in partnership by Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK.

FalkirkCancer Research UKChannel 4
News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us