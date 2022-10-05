Falkirk's Wine Library hosts Stand Up To Cancer fundraiser

The Wine Library in Falkirk town centre is hosting the fundraiser on Saturday, October 22 for Stand Up To Cancer, working alongside the nearby Cancer Research UK shop.

Although the afternoon tea is already sold out, raffle tickets are still available at the bar.

Pictured: Louise Young, events coordinator Wine Library; Angela Brown, owner Wine Library and David Cumming, manager CRUK Falkirk. Pic: Michael Gillen

Louise Young, The Wine Library’s event coordinator, said: “Every ticket from the afternoon tea includes a £10 donation. Although the teas are all fully booked, people can still donate by buying a raffle ticket with lots of great prizes including from McMasters, West £nd Gallery, Gambero Rosso and Purist Gin. A customer has even donated a helicopter tour as a prize.”