Falkirk's firework display returns to Callendar Park

The district’s largest firework display will return to Callendar Park this year.

By Jill Buchanan
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:25 pm - 1 min read

Falkirk Council has announced that after a two year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions the event will again go ahead.

The popular display is on Saturday, November 5 from 6.30pm to 8.15pm.

Local DJ Craigie P will keep the audience entertained before the firework light show begins at 7.30pm.

Free to attend, the display has long been a popular event with the public. The last one in 2019 attracted around 28,000 according to organisers.

