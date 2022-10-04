Falkirk's firework display returns to Callendar Park
The district’s largest firework display will return to Callendar Park this year.
Falkirk Council has announced that after a two year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions the event will again go ahead.
The popular display is on Saturday, November 5 from 6.30pm to 8.15pm.
Local DJ Craigie P will keep the audience entertained before the firework light show begins at 7.30pm.
Free to attend, the display has long been a popular event with the public. The last one in 2019 attracted around 28,000 according to organisers.