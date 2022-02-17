Camelon pub beer garden plans withdrawn even though it is already in place

The Union Inn 2018 Ltd lodged a retrospective planning application with Falkirk Council on June 11 last year to form an outdoor seating area/beer garden, including a reoofed enclosure for the Union Inn, Portdownie, Camelon.

The plans were withdrawn on Wednesday, February 16.

Renovation work on the landmark pub, which sits beside Lock 16 on the Forth and Clyde Canal, had been going on throughout the early part of 2021 as the premise’s new co-directors Colin Clark and Forbes Dewar, who lease the historic building from Scottish Canals, looked to re-open it.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Union Inn at Portdownie in Camelon

The beer garden has been one of the most noticeable changes, as it is located to the front of the premises and features artificial turf, decked areas and picnic benches as well as COVID-19-safe pods, with self-contained areas for small groups.At the time Mr Clark said: "Hopefully, it will bring some regeneration to the area because it has been neglected for a number of years. The interior will be finished very soon, and the beer garden just a few weeks after that and then we'll be ready to open as soon as we're allowed to.

"We've done a lot of work and it will look very different but we've also tried to make sure that everything is in keeping with its heritage. We've kept the original bar and we've not torn away any original features – we've kept them and tried to highlight them the best we can.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.