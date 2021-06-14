Falkirk's Kelpies are one of the most beautiful sights in the UK, according to new study

The study, carried out by Feel Good Contacts, analysed Tripadvisor reviews to discover where the most beautiful views are across Britain.

Topping the list is the London Eye, with Edinburgh landmark Arthur’s Seat a close second.

A study has shown the Kelpies are one of the most beautiful sights in the UK

The Kelpies are number seven on the list, between the Minack Theatre, in Porthcurno, Cornwall and Lulworth Cove and Durdle Door, in Dorset.

