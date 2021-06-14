Falkirk's Kelpies are one of the most beautiful sights in the UK, according to new study
A new study has revealed that Falkirk’s world famous Kelpies are one of the most stunning views in the whole of the United Kingdom.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 3:04 pm
The study, carried out by Feel Good Contacts, analysed Tripadvisor reviews to discover where the most beautiful views are across Britain.
Topping the list is the London Eye, with Edinburgh landmark Arthur’s Seat a close second.
The Kelpies are number seven on the list, between the Minack Theatre, in Porthcurno, Cornwall and Lulworth Cove and Durdle Door, in Dorset.