Vandals wreck nursery garden at Stenhousemuir Primary School

The vandalism happened in the nursery garden at Stenhousemuir Primary School

The incident happened at some point last night at Stenhousemuir Primary School, Rae Street.

It was reported that four teenagers – three males and one female – were seen in the vicinity of the garden last night when the damage took place.

Stenhousemuir Parents Council stated: “This is getting beyond ridiculous. They have ripped off the shed door, splattered paint everywhere and basically trashed the wee kids garden.”

