Vandals wreck nursery garden at Stenhousemuir Primary School
Police have been called and CCTV footage is being viewed following vandalism at a nursery school garden.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 8:57 am
The incident happened at some point last night at Stenhousemuir Primary School, Rae Street.
It was reported that four teenagers – three males and one female – were seen in the vicinity of the garden last night when the damage took place.
Stenhousemuir Parents Council stated: “This is getting beyond ridiculous. They have ripped off the shed door, splattered paint everywhere and basically trashed the wee kids garden.”