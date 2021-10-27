Falkirk's futuristic aerial roundabout secures £20 million funding

The Westfield Crossing project has received £20 million of UK Government funding

The £4.8 billion Levelling Up Fund, while will be administered over four years, aims to invest in infrastructure to improve everyday life across the UK, including regenerating town centres and high streets, upgrading local transport, and investing in cultural and heritage assets.

The Westfield Roundabout project, one of eight initiatives in Scotland to receive Levelling Up Fund cash, will hopefully alleviate pressures from increased traffic through building new roads and roundabouts and improving pedestrian/cycle crossing.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “It builds up the programme of works we are preparing in our Investment Zone and will complement a series of measures which will help drive forward our area’s economy following the pandemic.

“The new roundabout and pedestrian/cycle bridge will ensure people are safe when crossing at this key junction, while enabling better connection for active travel

between key sites such as the Helix Park, Falkirk Community Stadium and Forth Valley College’s new campus.

"The roads will be widened to accommodate increasing traffic and each of the four ‘rings’ of the iconic bridge will provide an elevated platform to view the local area and a safe way of getting around without disrupting traffic.

“The Westfield area is a natural hub with the connections to the motorway network vital for our area’s economy. This grant funding will help boost the ambitious investment plans we have for our area and will be a real boost to our economic recovery.”

