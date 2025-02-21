Falkirk's famous Kelpies help raise funds for vital cancer charity

Falkirk’s world famous Kelpies play a starring role in an all action sky scraping fundraising adventure for a vital cancer charity.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kelpies Experience gives participants the chance to see Andy Scott’s amazing equine sculptures like never before, by climbing up inside them before taking on a thrilling abseil, or “quick flight” rope drop back down.

This unique activity, which marks its first charity event on Friday, February 21, will also allow people to raise funds for charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday the charity featured is Beatson Cancer Charity, which is also celebrating its 10th birthday.

Teams will take part in the Kelpies Experience to raise vital funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity (Picture: Submitted)

Over 50 participants will ne taking part in the experience throughout the day.

Ross McMillan, head of destinations at Scottish Canals, said: “We have created a truly memorable experience, and we are delighted to have the Beatson Cancer Charity with us as they mark our first charity group to undertake this exhilarating challenge.

We've had a fantastic response since we unveiled the experience just a few months ago and we look forward to working with many more charities as we continue to help them to raise awareness, funds and plenty of smiles along the way."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlene Low, Beatson Cancer Charity regional fundraising manager, said: “We’re so excited to be one of the first charities taking part in the Kelpies Experience. This is such a unique opportunity to see the Kelpies from a whole new perspective while raising vital funds for patients and families facing cancer.”

Teams will take part in the Kelpies Experience to raise vital funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity (Picture: Submitted)

One of the first corporate groups to take on the challenge are a team from PREAH Building Services Ltd, based in Newhouse in North Lanarkshire.

PREAH Buliding Services’ contract manager Mark Russell said: “I’m local to the area, so I’ve been visiting The Kelpies for years – walking my dog there, taking my kids down to see them.

“My daughter actually got to go inside them when she was at school, and I remember thinking how amazing that was. Now, I finally get my chance. It’s an incredible

opportunity to experience such an iconic landmark in a totally unique way while supporting a charity that does such fantastic work."

Visit the website for more information on the Kelpies Experience.