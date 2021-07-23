Falkirk youngsters warned over dangers of jumping into canals and other bodies of water

Several youngsters were observed to be jumping into the canal near Lock 16 in Camelon on Wednesday afternoon, just before the recovery operation for the car took place.

This prompted a number of warning messages from the authorities to be issued.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service who were at the scene on Thursday, stated: “We want people to stay safe around water this summer. However, our crews regularly respond to emergency calls from people in difficulty who need to be rescued."We all like heading outdoors at this time of year, but unsupervised water can be extremely dangerous. Open water can become very cold just a few feet under the surface and can cause cramps or Cold Water Shock meaning your strength and ability to swim deteriorates rapidly."

Youths jumping into the Forth and Clyde Canal - the same stretch of water where a car was found this week

Police Scotland added: “When the weather is warm, bodies of water can seem inviting but they may present a significant danger. The water in Scotland's rivers, lochs and reservoirs can be cold, deep and have invisible currents.

"Underwater there can be hidden dangers such as concrete structures or pipes, and steep slippery banks can make it hard to climb back out. The consequences can be fatal, so be aware and stay safe in Scotland’s beauty spots this summer.”

Not to mention the dangers of landing on cars, shopping trolleys or other items which may be hidden below the surface – especially in canals.

Authorities have issued a warning for people of the dangers of open stretches of water - and canals

