Falkirk youngsters want music lovers to 'Listen Up' to their new songs

The free concert, which takes place at Falkirk Town Hall from 5pm on Sunday, October 5, features music from the Listen Up! EP, which was written, performed, and

designed by youth arts programme participants – ranging in age from 12 to 16 – between August 2021 and June 2022.

The EP is a mix of covers and original material composed by the youngsters – who split up into four groups – and covers a diverse range of genres, styles, and remixes.

The audience will be able to enjoy the hard rocking four-piece Notion, ciovering the Pixies’ classic Where Is My Mind?, as well as the original songs of five-strong hip-pop outfit Mountain Dreams.

Also playing on the night will be Thurd Eye, an experimental covers band who incorporate samples of Latin and world music into their interpretations and indie trio KCE with their melodic original material.

The crowd will not only be able to hear all these live acts free of charge, they can also pick up a copy of the EP without shelling out any dosh.

Led by tutors John Somerville, Susanne Bell and Gareth Lloyd, the Emergency Youth Arts Access Fund project has been by project assistants and staff from St

Mungo’s High School, Falkirk High School, and Falkirk Council.

Lead tutor John Somerville said: “This has been an incredible project to be part of, throughout and after a time of great uncertainty for our young people and the country in general. Our participants have gone from only playing basic instruments to composing, covering, and recording an entire EP, and are showing real skill and promise as performers.

"We are so excited to share their amazing hard work and talent with the world at large, and are very excited to see them, the chart toppers of the future!”

Anna Mayhew, cultural co-ordinator for the Youth Music Initiative, added: "Youth music is incredibly important for raising attainment, and the possibilities and benefits