Young musicians grace Falkirk church with their silent film soundtracks

The event will take place in Falkirk Trinity Church, just off Falkirk High Street, at 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 28 and will feature talented young musicians from Graeme, Denny and Larbert high schools.

These youngsters were mentored by acclaimed silent film pianist Jane Gardner and tutors including John Somerville, Marc Duff and Calum McIlroy to create brand new soundtracks to accompany three silent films.

During the special concert three piano students will perform their score for Early Birds (1956) – a short film made by award-winning amateur filmmaker Frank Marshall about a tiny tot’s raid on the family kitchen.

The concert will take place at Falkirk Trinity Church

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Falkirk Schools Traditional Bands will then provide a rousing score for Da Makkin o’ a Keshie (1932), directed by pioneering Scottish filmmaker Jenny Gilbertson, in which a Shetland crofter demonstrates how to make a 'keshie' to carry home his peat, and The Coming of the Camerons (1944) which follows Cairngorms postie Jean

Cameron on her bicycle rounds and her campaign to secure uniform trousers for post women instead of the regulation skirt.

James Mennie, Falkirk Council community tour coordinator, said: “'We were thrilled to be able to screen these extraordinary films from the National Library of Scotland Moving Image Archive again.

"When we first screened them during HippFest they were extremely well received and audiences loved the drama of the toddler going on the rampage, and raved about the exceptional talent of the young performers who had written the scores.

"I hope audiences in Falkirk will enjoy them just as much and come out in support of all the young people who have worked so hard to put on this event.”

Anna Mayhew, cultural co-ordinator for the Youth Music Initiative, said: "We have worked with some great short films in the past that really capture Scotland’s rich heritage – this year has been no exception.

"Our heartfelt congratulations to all the young musicians involved and to the HippFest team on putting together such an inspiring event."