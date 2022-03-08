Falkirk youngsters create 'waiting on a bus' artworks to make you stop and think

Last November artists Theo Christy and Gregor Horne held a workshop with around 30 local children and young people from Tamfourhill junior and senior youth clubs.

During this workshop the children and young people were invited to create collages based on what it is like to live in Tamfourhill – what things they would like to see,

and what they think about while waiting for the bus.

The Is like Waiting For A Bus art exhibition will take place at Tamfourhill Community Hub

The youngsters’ collages were then used as a starting point by Theo and Gregor to develop a series of possible designs for a large scale, digitally printed artwork to

adorn the bus stop on Cumbrae Drive, right outside of Tamfourhill Community Hub.

The final design for the bus stop, titled Is Like Waiting for a Bus, was adapted from a collage by Dylan McCracken (8) and shows a Minecraft sword landing right on the

middle of a sausage roll.

The design was chosen by Tamfourhill Youth Club and local residents at a recent meeting at the Hub and is due to be unveiled on Saturday.

Following this, an exhibition, staged in Tamfourhill Community Hub’s sports hall, will present over one hundred artworks made by children and young people from the Tamfourhill Youth Club at the November workshop.

The artworks incorporated collage techniques, drawing and vinyl stickers and highlight the children’s imagination and sense of humour.

Lynne Boslem, Tamfourhill Community Hub treasurer, said: “This was a fantastic creative project our young people have really enjoyed being part of. The youngsters

and the users at the Hub are excited to see the artwork displayed on the bus stop.”

Artists Theo and Gregor, in a joint statement, said: “We were really pleased with how the project worked out and it was great working with the children. When you felt

they were onto a good idea, you could really see that they got the project.

“It was cool how without much instruction the children understood the signs and symbols that we were showing to them and intuitively knew how to make them into something engaging and interesting.

"Looking back at the designs, it’s clear the children have a real sharp sense of humour – for us this is the most uplifting part of the project. We were amazed at how many great collages were made.

"It’s a shame we only have one bus stop to work with as we have enough great designs to cover the whole of Scotland. We feel very lucky to have been asked to take

part in this project and proud to be able to add to the great work that is already taking place at Tamfourhill Community Hub.”

Camelon Arts producer Monica Laiseca thanked Theo and Gregor for their part in leading the project.

She said: “We are very excited to present this artwork in Tamfourhill, and hope to embark on future collaborations with local communities in the area that continue to

draw out and celebrate their own creative impetus.”

The Is Like Waiting for a Bus exhibition will run at Tamfourhill Community Hub from Saturday, March 12 to Sunday. March 27.

Visit the website for more information.

