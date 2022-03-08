Falkirk businesses to be rewarded for tidying up litter around their premises

The Clean My Space initiative, which was launched on March 3, saw Camelon snack van Teresa’s Treat recognised as a Clean Street Champion – the first business to win the new award.

Operated by Teresa Hunter, the business displayed a proactive approach to dealing with litter and have a volunteer dedicated to keeping the area around their business clean and free from rubbish build up.

It is hoped many morer local businesses and volunteers will also be doing their bit to keep the area clean and free from litter.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn presents the award to Teresa Hunter of Camelon's Teresa's Treats snack van

They can contact the Falkirk Council to also gain recognition for their work and earn a Clean Street Champion sticker for their premises.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “Every year the council commits £2 million on services relating to litter and street cleansing. However, some of the money

spent on cleaning up litter is avoidable.

"We hope this new scheme will encourage businesses and volunteers to do their bit to keep our streets clean and litter free.”

The local authority launched its new Litter Strategy 2021-26 last year, with the main focus being prevention as a long term solution to litter, dog fouling and fly tipping.

Ryan Traynor, the council’s commercial enforcement officer, said: “We want the award to recognise the great work being done in the area by local businesses, individuals and community groups who take pride in their surrounding by picking up litter.”

