Falkirk writer contributes to Ukraine book

Sharon Haston is just one of the 21 talented authors who have ciontributed a tale to the Stories for Ukraine book, which is now available for sale on Amazon in paperback and for Kindle.

All of the profits from the book will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee to help the people of Ukraine.

Sharon said: “I am a member of a Writers Facebook Group and we were all horrified by the invasion of Ukraine. One of the writers, Linda Barrett, asked how members would feel about donating a story to a book designed to raise funds for Ukraine and many of us were happy do so.

The Stories for Ukraine book aims to raise as much cash as possible to help people in the war torn country

"We felt really helpless and so sorry for the Ukrainian people and what they are going through. Coming together to do this book helped us to feel that at least we were doing something.

“Linda started a separate Facebook group at the beginning of March for members to post their stories for others to proofread and give feedback. The book was live on Kindle on March 18 and then the paperback was available on Amazon a few days later.

"So it really was a case of “all hands to pumps” to get it produced as soon as possible. We’re hoping to raise as much money as we possibly can to help the Ukrainian people."

Stories for Ukraine features a range of uplifting and lighthearted tales, with all writers giving their time and literary talents free of charge.

A spokesperson for the group of writers said: “Like the rest of the world, were stunned and appalled by the invasion of Ukraine and the consequent refugee crisis. However, war brings out the good as well as the bad in mankind.

"Around the globe people are doing amazing things in an enormous effort to raise money for Ukraine and its people.”