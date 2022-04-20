Search is on for Falkirk's most selfless volunteers

CVS is organising Volunteers Week 2022 from Wednesday, June 1 to Tuesday, June 7, but the deadline for the awards – which are a major part of the week – must be in by Sunday, May 1.

A CVS spokesperson said: “This year, people can again nominate volunteers for awards – with new categories – request certificates highlighting their contribution and

efforts, and even book places at a new Picnic in the Park event we’re holding.

Last year's Young Volunteer of the Year Caitlyn Ross

"Volunteers’ Week highlights the variety of volunteering throughout Scotland, celebrating the time and effort given by the unsung heroes who give back to their communities – not for their own benefit, but for other people.

"We’d like to invite local people, organisations and groups to nominate the volunteers they think deserve recognition for their exceptional efforts.”

The winner for each category will be chosen by an independent panel and will receive a surprise gift to enjoy, with prizes donated by local businesses.

The Award categories for 2022 are Volunteer of the Year, Young Volunteer of the Year, Innovative Volunteer Award, Community Volunteer Award and Volunteer-Involving Organisation of the Year Award.

Last year’s Volunteer of the Year, who picked up her award at an online ceremony, was Lynne Boslem, of Tamfourhill Community Hub, and Caitlyn Ross won Young Volunteer of the Year.guiding in the Carron area.

Not only giving her free time to Girlguiding Carron Division, Caitlyn also volunteered with Forth Valley Disability Sport, Falkirk Community Trust, Active Stirling, Clackmannanshire Council, Braveheart, Scottish Athletics, Arion Swimming Club, Scottish Disability Sport and Forth Valley Flyers.

The Young Volunteer of the Year winner was described by one of her nominators as “always happy to help out wherever she can and help others achieve to the best of their ability” and a “happy, cheerful and friendly person who is welcoming to all”.

Caitlyn said: “I would like to say thank you to the people who nominated me because I wasn’t expecting it and to everyone who lets me volunteer with them."