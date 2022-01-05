Falkirk women urged to participate in Police Scotland event

The event, which takes place on Monday, January 10, will give women a fantastic opportunity to hear from serving female officers and their experiences as a police officers in Scotland as well as the opportunity to ask questions.

Hosted on Microsoft Teams from 6.30pm to 8pm, the event will also focus on the recruitment process, the training and life at the Scottish Police College.

The Positive Action Team event will give women the chance to hear from serving female officers and their experiences as police officers in Scotland

