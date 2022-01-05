Tragic sudden death in Maddiston
Emergency services attended at an address in Maddiston after receiving reports of a sudden death.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 9:44 am
Updated
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 9:44 am
The incident happened in Simpson Drive just before 11am yesterday and saw police officers and Scottish Ambulance Service attend at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of the sudden death of a 67-year-old woman within a property on Simpson Drive in Maddiston, Falkirk, around 11am on Tuesday, 4 January, 2022. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”