Tragic sudden death in Maddiston

The incident happened in Simpson Drive just before 11am yesterday and saw police officers and Scottish Ambulance Service attend at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of the sudden death of a 67-year-old woman within a property on Simpson Drive in Maddiston, Falkirk, around 11am on Tuesday, 4 January, 2022. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Police officers attended at the incident in Simpson Drive, Maddiston

