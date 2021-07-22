Falkirk woman who left family mediator role to become author pens new murder mystery

Falkirk resident Liza Miles switched careers from family mediating to writing in 2020. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Liza Miles only began writing in earnest last March, however, the Falkirk resident has now published her fourth piece of fiction.

Titled A Game of Murder, the novel is set against the backdrop of the Edinburgh Festival and centres on amateur detective Rose McLaren – the character’s second outing following her appearance in Liza’s Murder on Morrison.

As the body count rises, Rose finds herself embroiled in the darker side of life as she tries to discover who is behind sinister killings that threaten to ruin the city’s carnival atmosphere.

She must choose between ignoring the warnings of the DCI in charge of the case to keep away or following the path of Icarus and risk getting burned for good.

Essex-born Liza, who is a member of the Federation of Writers Scotland and founder of Writers READ, has used the momentum she built up in lockdown to push on with her plans to entertain and grip readers, despite having next to no prior experience up until last year.

When her work dried up, Liza began jotting down thoughts and character ideas and quickly found herself writing on a daily basis.

She said: “I’ve been writing for many years in journals.

“When lockdown happened, I lost part of my income and suddenly had all this time on my hands and I had all these characters rattling around in my head.

“Being a family mediator, I thought, ‘I’ve got stories to tell’.

“I became a member of a group called Book Whisperers. I was beginning to write every day.

“All of a sudden all these stories came out. I was having weird dreams about people I didn’t know and asked them all these questions as if they were a client.

“If lockdown hadn’t happened, I don’t think I would be a published writer now.”

A conversation with author Mary Turner Thomson led to Liza sharing her first tales, Love Bites.

Liza continued: “She said she loved it and persuaded me to self-publish and put it out on Amazon.

“I’ve decided to concentrate on writing as my job. I feel I’ve got a new lease of life.”

Click here to buy copies of Liza’s work.

