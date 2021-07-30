Falkirk will be filled with mini-Indiana Jones clones when youngsters join the Big Dig

No the new Indiana Jones film is not coming out on early release – but the Big Dig archaeology festival will take place throughout September, as part of the programme for Scottish Archaeology Month 2021.

A Big Dig spokesperson said: “Over the month, Great Place will be hosting a large community dig in Denny, on the hunt for cottages, and we want Falkirk folk to join us in searching for this fantastic piece of hidden heritage.

"Volunteer to take part in this amazing excavation via the sign up link below, and come along every week in September to watch our team of archaeological explorers in action.

There's a little Indiana Jones in all of us and we can let it come out when the Big Dig begins later this year

“In a brilliant weekend activity for the whole family, you can also dig an archaeological test pit in your own back garden, and record what you find in it - whether its clay pipe, old coins, Roman pottery, or even a Wham bar wrapper, we want to know about it.

"Our team of guest archaeologists will be on hand throughout the festival weekends to interpret what you find, and you will be able to book them for a visit to your garden for a cup of tea and a natter about what you have found there."

Each weekend of the three-week festival, a community activity hub will appear in a different area of Falkirk, with excavations, games, heritage tents, re-enactments, and much much more.

Visit the website for more information.

