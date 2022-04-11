Falkirk Tesco stores forced to recall biscuits that may contain metal
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) reports Tesco stores throughout the country have removed packs of biscuits from their shelves because they may contain pieces of metal.
According to the FSA, the supermarket giant, which has several branches in the Falkirk area, is recalling Tesco Free From Digestive Biscuits because they may contain small pieces of metal which obviously makes it unsafe to eat.
The 160g packs have the best before date of March 2023.
Tesco will display point of sale notices in all retail stores selling the product, explaining to customers why the product is being recalled and telling them what to do if they have bought the product.
If you have bought the product – do not eat it. Instead return it to the store you bought it from to receive a full refund.
People can get more information by calling the Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.