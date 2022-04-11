Police issue bogus workmen warning to Forth Valley residents

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Residents must be vigilant on door step criminals and anyone asking for payment up front before finishing work. No one should feel pressured about letting someone into their home.”

The force has issued advice to help residents deal with these unwelcome visitors.

No one should feel obliged to answer the door to a cold caller – it’s your home and you should not let anyone in unless you feel comfortable doing so.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police issue a warning after bogus workmen incidents in the Forth Valley area

Residents should take time to make a decision, even though rogue traders may try to use pressure tactics, saying they have special deals which are only available today.

When looking for work to be done on their property, residents should always try to get at least three quotes on the price of the work from trusted firms. Rogue traders go to great lengths to appear legitimate so you can check review sites to see if they have any genuine feedback.

It is better to find traders who have been vetted by Trading Standards through a local approved trading scheme.

Residents should always try to verify the caller at their door is genuine – ID cards can be faked.

If in doubt, close the door and phone the company the trader claims to come from – legitimate traders will be happy to while you perform this check.