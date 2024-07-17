Falkirk t-shirts going down a storm in the Far East ... and we don't mean Edinburgh
The apparel, which for some unknown reason feature the names of Scottish councils, have become a must have brand in Japan after they were launched by Tokyo fashion house Shoo-La-Rue.
Council areas emblazoned on the garments, which are part of the company’s “Cutie Blonde” range, include Falkirk, of course, Clackmannanshire, West Lothian and North Lanarkshire and West Lothian.
Word of the t-shirts reached the western world after a Scottish ex pat spotted people walking around with them and “couldn’t believe” his eyes.
Strangely, the Falkirk t-shirt has it list as being in “West Lothian” and has an apparently random date of “1879”.
The error prompted Falkirk Library to post a picture with a mocked up t-shirt stating “Falkirk Library, since 1902 – Stirlingshire” to set the record straight, and possibly give the Japanese designers some inspiration for their next creation.
Most bizarre of all, however, are the Clackmannanshire shirts.
The local council there – which has itself promoted the slogan “More than you imagine” for the last few years – will no doubt be perplexed as to why the fashion house has emblazoned their shirt with the slogan “clarity precedes success”.
