Falkirk superstores recall product after labelling mishap

Aldi, which has branches in Camelon and Polmont, has now removed the 175g Bramwells Tartare Sauce jars with the best before date April 2023.

Sulphites are substances found naturally in some foods and are used as an additive to maintain food colour and shelf-life.

An FSA spokesperson said: “Aldi is recalling Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it contains sulphites which is not mentioned on the label. Due to mis-packing,

The products have now been removed from Aldi's shelves

Bramwells Tartare Sauce labels have been incorrectly applied to Bramwells Horseradish Sauce.