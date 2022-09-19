Falkirk superstores recall product after labelling mishap
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) states a superstore has been forced to remove a product from its shelves because the label failed to mention it contained potentially harmful sulphites.
Aldi, which has branches in Camelon and Polmont, has now removed the 175g Bramwells Tartare Sauce jars with the best before date April 2023.
Sulphites are substances found naturally in some foods and are used as an additive to maintain food colour and shelf-life.
An FSA spokesperson said: “Aldi is recalling Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it contains sulphites which is not mentioned on the label. Due to mis-packing,
Most Popular
Bramwells Tartare Sauce labels have been incorrectly applied to Bramwells Horseradish Sauce.
"This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites.”Aldi has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers explaining why the product is being recalled and telling people what to do if they have bought the product.