The 31-year-old, who lives in Falkirk, was presented with the prize at the college’s graduation ceremony which took place in Glasgow Cathedral last week.

Kieran, who graduated with an HNC in Nautical Science, said: “I am honoured to receive this award and am earnestly grateful for the recognition of my hard work and determination.

Kieran Bain receiving his award at The City of Glasgow College 2021 Graduations.

"Thank you to my family and friends, of old and new, for all your support. I look forward to this brand new chapter in my life.”

Paul Little, principal and chief executive of City of Glasgow College, said: “The prizes awarded at graduation rightly recognise individuals who excel in their studies and who stand out as exemplary classmates and students.

"Well-deserved congratulations go to Kieran who has achieved great success during his time at our college.”

