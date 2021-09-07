Falkirk student named ‘Deck Cadet of Year’
City of Glasgow College student, Kieran Bain, has been presented with the prestigious Northern Lighthouse Board Prize for Deck Cadet of the Year in recognition of his achievements throughout his time at college.
The 31-year-old, who lives in Falkirk, was presented with the prize at the college’s graduation ceremony which took place in Glasgow Cathedral last week.
Read More
Kieran, who graduated with an HNC in Nautical Science, said: “I am honoured to receive this award and am earnestly grateful for the recognition of my hard work and determination.
"Thank you to my family and friends, of old and new, for all your support. I look forward to this brand new chapter in my life.”
Paul Little, principal and chief executive of City of Glasgow College, said: “The prizes awarded at graduation rightly recognise individuals who excel in their studies and who stand out as exemplary classmates and students.
"Well-deserved congratulations go to Kieran who has achieved great success during his time at our college.”