Camelon: Woman charged in connection with attempts to gain entry to number of properties
A woman has been charged in connection with attempts to gain entry to properties in Camelon.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 12:02 pm
Police said they received “a number of calls” on Sunday regarding a woman trying to get into a number of properties in the area on Sunday.
They were received between 11:00am and 4:30pm.
Read More
Read MoreFalkirk property: Attractive and beautifully presented 4-bedroom detached villa ...
Police confirmed today that a 32 year old female has been charged.
A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.