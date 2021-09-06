Camelon: Woman charged in connection with attempts to gain entry to number of properties

A woman has been charged in connection with attempts to gain entry to properties in Camelon.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 6th September 2021, 12:02 pm

Police said they received “a number of calls” on Sunday regarding a woman trying to get into a number of properties in the area on Sunday.

They were received between 11:00am and 4:30pm.

Police have charged a woman

Police confirmed today that a 32 year old female has been charged.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

