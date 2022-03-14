Falkirk sporting pavilions share in £2 million refit fund

The local authority stated design work has started on five replacement modular pavilions as part of an investment in new and improved sports facilities across the Falkirk area.

The brand new pavilions, which will replace existing structures, will feature home and away changing facilities with WC, showers and a match officials changing room.

Replacing some pavilions which are around 30 years old and a bit worse for wear, the new units will arrive on site ready for immediate use after utilities are installed.

Falkirk Council has invested £2 million to improve sporting facilities in the area

Expected to cost around £800,000, the work on the units will also include other environmental improvements at the locations.

The five modular units will be installed at Anderson Park in Bonnybridge, Glen Park in Hallglen, Tyggetshaugh/Herbertshire Park in Dunipace, Russell Park in Stenhousemuir and Stirling Road in Camelon and are scheduled to become operational towards the end of the year.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “The replacement and upgrading of these facilities represents a big investment for local communities in well-used locations.

“It means that clubs, teams and individuals can all use modern facilities to enjoy their sports and leisure activities and hopefully encourage more to join in. Additionally, further work is being carried out to continue this refurbishment programme to all Falkirk Council pavilions across the area.”

A further £400,000 has been invested in three sites which will be fully refurbished, with roofs replaced, external walls refinished, new electrical and plumbing installations, including WCs and showers, new floor finishes and full redecoration.

